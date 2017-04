Oct 23 Planet.FR SA :

* Says Q3 revenue is 1.5 million euros versus 1.2 million euros last year

* Confirms target of FY EBE at least 1.8 million euros and net income in range of 1.0 million euros

* Says number of visitors in Q3 at Planet.fr went up 71 percent and at Medisite.fr up 36 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)