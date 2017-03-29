March 29 Two anti-abortion activists were
charged in California with filming Planned Parenthood workers
without their consent while the pair posed as representatives of
a fake company seeking to buy fetal tissue, prosecutors said.
David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt were charged with 15
felonies on Tuesday on suspicion of illegally filming the
healthcare workers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and El Dorado
counties from October 2013 to July 2015, State Attorney General
Xavier Becerra said in a statement.
"The right to privacy is a cornerstone of California's
Constitution, and a right that is foundational in a free
democratic society," Becerra said. "We will not tolerate the
criminal recording of confidential conversations."
Daleiden leads the Center for Medical Progress, a
California-based nonprofit that said in a statement late on
Tuesday that he had done nothing wrong.
"The bogus charges from Planned Parenthood's political
cronies are fake news," the Center wrote on Facebook. The group
said it planned to release more videos exposing what it called
"Planned Parenthood's criminal baby body parts enterprise."
Neither Daleiden or Merritt could be reached for further
comment.
The pair created false identities and BioMax Procurement
Services, a phony company that purported to be a buyer of fetal
tissue, according to the complaint.
They then posed as BioMax representatives at conferences
hosted by Planned Parenthood, the National Abortion Federation
and other women's healthcare providers, the complaint said.
While at the meetings, Daleiden and Merritt secretly filmed
conversations with health care workers, the complaint said.
Several videos that were released by the Center in 2015
purported to show Planned Parenthood employees discussing the
sale of aborted fetal tissue, which is illegal in the United
States if done for a profit.
Among them was a video recorded at a Houston-area Planned
Parenthood office. In January 2016, a grand jury in Harris
County, Texas, cleared the local Planned Parenthood affiliate of
wrongdoing and indicted Daleiden and Merritt for using fake
driver's licenses to gain access to that facility.
Prosecutors later dismissed the case, however, saying they
could not adequately investigate under state law.
Planned Parenthood said Tuesday's charges against Daleiden
and Merritt sent "a clear message."
"You can't target women and health care providers without
consequences," the organization said on Twitter.
