By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, November 14 How well do financial
planning firms respond to the needs of the LGBT community? The
report card just came in. They flunked.
Financial giant Prudential Financial Inc today
released an online survey of more than 1,400 Americans who
identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. For
institutions hoping to tap into this lucrative market, the
numbers are a serious wake-up call.
Asked to rank the industry's attention to their financial
needs - 0 being poor, 10 being excellent - 63 percent of
respondents gave financial institutions an anemic score of four
or less. And looking ahead over the next two years, 47 percent
expect this performance to remain just as dismal.
It's a missed opportunity for the industry, since members of
the LGBT community are generally in robust financial shape,
according to the Prudential findings. They have a higher median
household income than does the general population, $61,500
compared with $50,000, and tend to have more discretionary
income.
"We found that nine out of 10 LGBT individuals have never
even been approached by an adviser who offered guidance or
planning for their specific needs," says Michele Meyer-Shipp,
vice president and chief diversity officer for Prudential
Financial. "It's a very complicated space, and there's often a
lack of awareness from financial advisers and institutions."
LGBT Americans have the same core financial concerns as
everyone else. They worry about retirement savings, don't have a
whole lot of confidence in their preparedness and they don't
want to outlive their cash.
But they have additional particular concerns: how taxes for
same-sex couples are treated and how Social Security and pension
benefits accrue (or don't) for surviving partners. There is room
here for financial companies to address the retirement planning
needs of aging gay couples, and they do not all seem to be
filling that space.
Those concerns are why Georges Sylvestre has been getting
his financial house in order. A vice chair of OB/GYN at New York
City's Jamaica Hospital, Sylvestre and his partner, David, are
working through a thicket of tricky issues - including setting
up an estate plan if one of them passes, and ensuring that their
2-year-old son, Tristan, will always be provided for.
It's very specific and complicated, and that's why Sylvestre
went to someone who knows what he's talking about: A financial
planner who is gay.
"We've had a good experience with financial planning so far,
because we chose someone from our own community," says
Sylvestre, 44. "Since he deals with so many gay couples, he
knows all about the issues involved."
But if some planners are behind the curve on LGBT issues,
it's not necessarily because they're willfully ignorant. It's
because laws regarding LGBT finances are very much a patchwork -
often varying state by state, and frequently changing. Keeping
on top of such a mountain of complex information is a challenge
for even the smartest and most engaged financial adviser.
"Oh my God, there are so many issues," says Stephanie Lee, a
planner with East Rock Financial Services in San Francisco who
helps some clients handle these matters.
"You have to talk about benefits for surviving partners,
about tax treatment for regular marriages or domestic partners,
about health directives. You have to talk about divorce, and
wills, and estate-tax exemptions. And some of this changes with
every state. It's a lot of information, and it can get very
tricky," Lee says.
That would explain one of the survey's key findings: That
barely 25 percent of LGBT individuals think their financial
planning needs are similar to those of the population at large.
For planners who are used to ticking off one-size-fits-all
boxes, like retirement savings or emergency funds, that figure
might be unsettling.
"These are areas where advisers still need to get skilled
up," says Prudential's Meyer-Shipp. "Here are the needs, here's
where LGBT clients need help, let's get started. Before, that
kind of dialogue wasn't even happening."
There has been some improvement. Pam Simpson, a teacher from
Cortlandt Manor, New York and one of Lee's clients, remembers
that seven years ago when she and her long-time partner, Janet
Gillespie, were refinancing their New Hampshire vacation home.
It took a while to get the lender to even understand that they
weren't simply business partners.
"It threw them for a loop," says Simpson. But they did get
the loan.