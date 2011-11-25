PARIS Nov 25 French retail boss
Georges Plassat turned down this month an offer to replace Lars
Olofsson as chief executive of French retailer Carrefour
, a source close to the situation told Reuters.
The source also said that at this time there were no
candidates to succeed Olofsson, whose credibility at the helm of
Europe's largest retailer has been seriously eroded by a string
of profit warnings.
French daily Le Figaro reported earlier in the day that
Carrefour's top shareholders Colony Capital and Arnault Groupe
were trying to line up Georges Plassat as a possible successor
to Olofsson.
Plassat is a former boss of rival French Casino
who has also worked at Carrefour's Spanish business and more
recently led a turnaround of shoes and clothing group Vivarte
under private equity ownership.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)