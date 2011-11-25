PARIS Nov 25 French retail boss Georges Plassat turned down this month an offer to replace Lars Olofsson as chief executive of French retailer Carrefour , a source close to the situation told Reuters.

The source also said that at this time there were no candidates to succeed Olofsson, whose credibility at the helm of Europe's largest retailer has been seriously eroded by a string of profit warnings.

French daily Le Figaro reported earlier in the day that Carrefour's top shareholders Colony Capital and Arnault Groupe were trying to line up Georges Plassat as a possible successor to Olofsson.

Plassat is a former boss of rival French Casino who has also worked at Carrefour's Spanish business and more recently led a turnaround of shoes and clothing group Vivarte under private equity ownership.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)