PARIS Nov 23 French plastic processing group
Plastic Omnium is to cut its German output by halting
the production of auto bumpers, which employs 200 staff, the
company said on Friday.
Blaming a shrinking car market in Europe and automakers' own
strategic decisions, Plastic Omnium said it had begun talks with
staff representatives to cut bumpers from its Eisenach-Thuringia
factory, which also makes fuel tanks and systems.
Majority held by the wealthy Burelle family, Plastic Omnium
has been offsetting economic headwinds in Europe by developing
production in the Americas, China and India. It has a market
capitalisation of 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
($1 = 0.7761 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark Potter)