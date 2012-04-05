NEW YORK, April 5 Royal Dutch Shell will cut production from Mars field, a major supplier of sour crude from the Gulf of Mexico, by 50 percent for a month beginning on May 15, a buyer of the crude said on Friday.

Mars averaged producing more than 293,000 barrels per day (bpd) of medium sour crude in February, according to a company website.

The company had previously confirmed the shutdown as normal planned maintenance along with some work in preparation for the Mars B 'Olympus' expansion.

Mars B or Olympus involves expanded production of about 100,000 bpd from a second deepwater platform to begin operation in the Mars field in 2015, Shell has said.