MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may follow oil prices up in wake of U.S. Syria attack
DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
Oct 10 Platform Acquisition Holdings Ltd : * Confirms in advanced discussions over possible acquisition of MacDermid Inc * Discussions are ongoing, there is no certainty that potential acquisition
will occur * In the event that it does acquire, expect trading in its shares to recommence
DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
* Sells PRO Unlimited increasing value of company by 2.5 times in 2.5 years