* JM lifts view of 2015 platinum market deficit to 702,000
oz
* Autocat maker cuts expected shortfall in palladium market
* Both metals seen in deficit in 2016, but price impact
muted
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 20 Johnson Matthey has lifted its
estimate of last year's platinum market deficit after a surge in
Japanese bar investment late in the year, though it cut its
expectations for the palladium market shortfall.
Speaking at ETF Securities' annual investment conference on
Wednesday, JM's general manager for market research Peter Duncan
said he expected deficits for both metals to persist this year,
although he admitted this may have little impact on prices.
Duncan said the metals, currently languishing near
multi-year lows, had been hurt by dollar strength, a slowdown in
major metals consumer China, and a loss of investor interest.
Platinum hit its weakest in more than seven years on
Wednesday at $812.09 an ounce, while palladium reached a
5-1/2 year low earlier this month at $449.55.
"Our view is that we don't really see much change from
current price levels in the next few months," he said on the
sidelines of the conference. "We continue to be surprised by the
lack of price response."
The company has lifted its estimate for last year's platinum
market deficit to 702,000 ounces from 652,000 ounces in
November, he said in an earlier presentation, citing both an
upswing in investment and a 13 percent drop in recycling.
It cut its expected palladium market deficit to 231,000
ounces from 427,000 ounces in November, he said, after a sharp
rise in outflows from palladium-backed exchange-traded funds in
South Africa. Palladium ETFs, which issue securities backed by
physical stocks of metal, saw large inflows in 2014.
"Eleven tonnes came out of palladium ETFs in South Africa in
the last quarter of last year, and that's a swing of nearly 50
tonnes (from) positive investment in 2014," he said. "In the
absence of a large physical bar market like the one we have for
platinum in Japan, ETFs really dominate the physical investment
scene for palladium."
Duncan said that despite an expected rise in platinum supply
from recycling and marginally lower investment next year, "we do
still expect the platinum market to post a fifth consecutive
year of fundamental deficit in 2016", with industrial demand
holding firm and little change expected in South African supply.
It also forecasts a growing deficit in the palladium market,
with autocatalyst demand rising and investment less negative
than in 2015.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)