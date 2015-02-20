* Gold's price premium over platinum tops $50/oz
* Platinum, gold spread at highest in nearly 2 years
* Euro zone crisis underpins gold, undermines platinum
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Feb 20 Platinum's discount to gold hit
its highest level on Friday since the gold price crash of April
2013, as concerns over the euro zone outlook lifted demand for
the yellow metal as a haven, while dampening sentiment towards
platinum.
Prices of the white metal fell to 5-1/2 year lows on Friday,
weighed by concerns that turmoil in the currency bloc could hurt
demand from the European car sector, which accounts for nearly a
fifth of annual platinum consumption.
Gold meanwhile recovered from Wednesday's six-week low as
investors weighed up whether euro zone finance ministers will
reach a deal that would prevent a possible Greek exit from the
euro zone.
Spot platinum was at $1,160.50 an ounce at 1340 GMT,
down 0.2 percent, while spot gold was up 0.4 percent at
$1,211.85 an ounce.
Earlier, the spread between the two reached $54 an ounce,
its highest since April 2013, when gold's decade-long rally
ended with a $200 an ounce price drop in just two days.
"Gold's safe-haven credentials are much greater than
platinum's," Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain said. "Both
gold and silver could benefit if the situation in the euro zone
deteriorates, but I don't see the other precious metals
benefiting. Increasingly, it's the industrial story that is
important to them."
In the near term, the arrival of the Lunar New Year in China
and other key Asian markets is likely to have removed some
support from prices, analysts said.
"The Chinese jewellery industry builds up its stocks of
platinum ahead of Valentine's Day and Chinese New Year, and
jewellery production slows just ahead of this festival," David
Jollie, an analyst at Mitsui Precious Metals, said.
Platinum supply meanwhile has shown signs of growing. The
big South African producers say output is slowly ramping up
after last year's unprecedented five-month miners' strike.
Northam Platinum for one reported double-digit supply
growth in the second half of last year.
Against this backdrop, investors are losing appetite for the
metal. Platinum ETFs, popular investment vehicles which issue
securities backed by physical metal, have reported their biggest
monthly outflows since early 2010 this month.
The impact of last year's strike was cushioned by
above-ground stocks of the metal, the scale of which remains
unclear. That has made investors wary of positioning for
longer-term market tightness.
"One difficulty that platinum has faced in the last few
years is that market participants who are more short-term
oriented have had to trade on a long-term fundamental story,"
UBS said in a note. "Platinum needs investors to be more patient
as fundamentals take time to play out."
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Crispian Balmer)