By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Jan 14 Platinum is set to reach
parity with gold after rallies in recent weeks sent the metal's
discount to gold to its narrowest in nine months, but it may be
too early to declare platinum's comeback since economic recovery
remains weak, especially in Europe.
The spread between gold and platinum narrowed to $31.30 an
ounce, its smallest since last April, after platinum
staged its biggest two-week rise in about four months on growing
expectations of global economic recovery. On average, platinum
has stood at a $190 an ounce premium over gold since 1985.
As more than half of platinum is used in industrial
applications, the sluggish global economy had dulled the shine
of the metal, despite its scarcity and a market deficit caused
by supply constraint from top producer South Africa.
That picture may shift this year to platinum's favour, as
hopes grow that Europe may stabilise and the global economy
embark on a steady path to recovery, lifting outlook for metals
used in industries.
"You have a metal which is more expensive to produce than
gold, whose supply is not growing and whose market is expected
to be in a deficit, such metal should trade at a premium to
gold," said Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth
Management in Singapore.
But he cautioned that a return to a big premium in platinum
would be unrealistic.
"We are going to make it to the parity and a possible $50
premium in platinum. But the global economy is still on a weak
footing and it will be too early to call a $100 premium."
The average production cost of platinum was about $1,600 an
ounce, while the production cost of gold stood at $1,200 an
ounce, he added.
Spot gold traded at $1,668.24 an ounce by 0827 GMT,
down about 0.4 percent so far this year after posting gains for
the twelfth year in 2012.
Spot platinum traded at $1,635, up more than 6
percent so far this year and leading the performance of the
precious metals complex.
Some analysts are less sanguine, citing the protracted
dismal economic conditions in Europe.
"I worry we might see a repeat of what happened last March,"
said Nick Trevethan, senior commodity strategist at ANZ in
Singapore, referring to a short period of platinum's premium to
gold in early 2012.
"In order for platinum to hold a premium over gold, we need
to see a little more strength in demand...especially from
Europe. The supply side risk is there, but it hasn't
materialised sufficiently to maintain platinum at its
traditional premium to gold."
About two thirds of Europe's platinum demand in 2011 went to
the auto sector. Car sales in the region are expected to further
decline in 2013, as the euro zone debt crisis and government
austerity measures sap consumer demand.
The high net longs in U.S. platinum futures and options may
pose a threat to a sustained platinum rally, as the speculators
loaded with long positions may sell off to take profit in the
short run, analysts and traders said.
Net longs in U.S. platinum futures and options
bounced from a one-month low to 28,939 lots in the week ended
Jan 8, down 18 percent from an October peak of 35,145 lots, but
up 59 percent from the 2012 average.
