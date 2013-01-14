* Platinum's discount to gold hits narrowest in nine months
* Industrial metal regains some lustre over safe haven
* Shaky euro zone economy may limit short-term gains in
platinum
By Rujun Shen and Veronica Brown
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Jan 14 Rallying platinum
prices are on the brink of hitting parity with gold, as concerns
over supply outages in South Africa reignite, and stabilising
economic conditions in China and the U.S. boost the appeal of
industrial metals over safe havens.
Even though platinum is still vulnerable to hiccups in the
tentative global economic recovery, the white metal's discount
to bullion has shrunk to its tightest in nine months, a signal
commonly associated with cyclical upswings.
"The best indicator for the platinum-gold ratio is global
industrial production," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst
Michael Widmer said. "If you get a stabilisation of growth in
the advanced nations, which may pick up later this year, you
would expect platinum demand to be stronger."
"If you expect a cyclical upturn in demand, a metal with
more industrial properties like platinum would normally
outperform gold."
Gold prices rallied decisively above those of platinum in
2011 after successive rounds of monetary easing pressured
long-term interest rates, fuelled inflation fears and drove
investors into the safety of hard assets. They have since
struggled for further gains as the wider markets stabilises.
"There're a lot of things going against the gold price:
nominal yields have risen, the Fed is reviewing the risks of
implementing QE," Widmer said. "In terms of trading gold versus
platinum, I would definitely favour platinum this year."
PLATINUM PUSH
The spread between gold and platinum narrowed to around $12
an ounce on Monday, its smallest since April, after platinum
staged its biggest two-week rise in four months ahead of
a review of number one miner Anglo American Platinum's mining
operations in South Africa, and on growing expectations for an
economic recovery.
On average, platinum has stood at a $190 an ounce premium
over gold since 1985.
As more than half of platinum is used in industrial
applications, sluggish global economy had dulled the metal's
shine, despite its scarcity and a market deficit caused by
supply constraints in top producer South Africa.
That picture may shift this year to platinum's favour, as
hopes grow that Europe may stabilise and the global economy
embarks on a steady path to recovery, lifting the outlook for
metals used in industry.
"You have a metal which is more expensive to produce than
gold, whose supply is not growing and whose market is expected
to be in a deficit," said Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS
Wealth Management in Singapore. "Such metal should trade at a
premium to gold."
But he cautioned that a return to a big premium in platinum
would be unrealistic.
"We are going to make it to the parity and a possible $50
premium in platinum. But the global economy is still on a weak
footing and it will be too early to call a $100 premium."
The average production cost of platinum was about $1,600 an
ounce, while the production cost of gold stood at $1,200 an
ounce, he added.
Spot gold traded at $1,668.24 an ounce by 0827 GMT,
down about 0.4 percent so far this year after posting gains for
the twelfth year in 2012.
Spot platinum traded at $1,635, up more than 6
percent so far this year and leading the performance of the
precious metals complex.
About two thirds of Europe's platinum demand in 2011 went to
the auto sector. Car sales in the region are expected to further
decline in 2013, as the euro zone debt crisis and government
austerity measures sap consumer demand.
The high net longs in U.S. platinum futures and options may
pose a threat to a sustained platinum rally, as speculators
loaded with long positions may sell off to take profit in the
short run, analysts and traders said.
Net longs in U.S. platinum futures and options
bounced from a one-month low to 28,939 lots in the week ended
Jan 8, down 18 percent from an October peak of 35,145 lots, but
up 59 percent from the 2012 average.
(Editing by James Jukwey)