By Amanda Cooper

LONDON Nov 15 Palladium will show its biggest market surplus in four years in 2011, as sales of Russian stocks and disinvestment outweigh record autocatalyst demand, while rising supply of platinum will outpace Chinese jewellery demand and industrial consumption this year and next, according to refiner Johnson Matthey.

Johnson Matthey said in its Platinum 2011 Interim Review on Tuesday the palladium market would likely show a surplus of 725,000 ounces this year, compared with a deficit of 530,000 ounces last year, when the price virtually doubled.

This would be the largest surplus since the 1.75 million ounce excess recorded in 2007.

The impact of the euro zone debt crisis on the global economy, along with patchy U.S. recovery and a softening in China, home to the world's largest car market, have eroded investor demand for palladium, particularly in exchange-traded funds, which have turned into a source of supply of the metal this year.

The palladium price, which last year virtually doubled, is expected to trade at an average $650 an ounce over the next six months, and possibly as high as $800, largely as a function of a firm auto market, which this year is expected to have absorbed a record 5.915 million ounces of metal, or nearly 80 percent of total supply, compared with 5.580 million in 2010.

"For me, the fact that the market has moved from a significant deficit to a substantial surplus this year in palladium is surprising," said Rupen Raithatha, a Johnson Matthey investment and economic analyst. "When you look at the individual components, you've got very strong industrial and auto demand."

"Yet we've still got a market in surplus, because of the substantial Russian state stocks we expect this year and also the investment market, where we had more than a million ounces of investment last year and we've got investment turning into a supplier of metal this year," Raithatha added.

Exchange-traded funds backed by physical palladium have shed metal this year, meaning investment demand will turn negative, to the tune of 215,000 ounces, according to Johnson Matthey's figures.

That compares to 1.095 million ounces of positive demand in 2010, when fund provider ETF Securities launched a U.S.-listed palladium ETF.

"Last year, the price rose so dramatically, it was the star performer in the precious metals field, and there was a feeling from early on this year, where analysts were talking about investors having 'palladium fatigue'. So they were already setting the tone for the year and investors seemed more cautious about palladium," Raithatha said.

"The crucial point is the rise in price last year in palladium has enabled so many investors to be able to take profit this year because it's been a steeper rise than we've seen in the platinum market. Whereas in platinum, you have a lot of people in the money, there is no doubt about that, but far fewer people are able to take profit," he added.

RUSSIA STILL SELLING

In terms of supply, sales of official stocks of Russian palladium are expected to have fallen by 25 percent to 750,000 ounces this year as the state runs down its excess inventory.

Yet Russia will remain the largest primary producer of palladium, with 2.7 million ounces, while supply from North America and Zimbabwe continues to rise.

Also pushing the palladium market into surplus this year has been a marked deterioration in demand for jewellery in China, which is expected to fall by nearly 10 percent in line with the 22-percent rise in the palladium price in the last two months in local currency terms.

Industrial demand, fuelled by the autocatalyst, chemical and electronic sectors, is expected to touch its highest in six years, reaching pre-recession levels of 2.65 million ounces.

Platinum, which has fallen by nearly 2 percent year on year to trade around $1,635 an ounce, is expected to trade between $1,450 and $1,800 in the next six months and will average $1,650 an ounce, the report said.

The platinum market will show a surplus of around 195,000 ounces this year on the back of a 5.7 percent rise in primary supply, led by top producer South Africa and by increases in output in North America and Zimbabwe, leaving mine output at its highest since 2007.

Jewellery demand in China, the biggest consumer of platinum jewellery, is expected to reach a two-year high of 1.685 million ounces, while demand in Japan, the second largest market for platinum jewellery, is expected to be little changed from last year at 320,000 ounces.

Demand for platinum jewellery in Europe, where consumer spending has been severely crimped by rising inflation, and government austerity measures to reduce sovereign debt levels, is expected to fall by 10,000 ounces to 165,000 ounces and North American consumption is expected to be flat.

Investment demand for platinum is expected to fall by nearly 24 percent to a three-year low in 2011 but remain positive at 495,000 oz, large driven by a slowdown in inflows into U.S.-listed ETFs.

Overall ETF demand and demand in Japan for large bars has remained robust, Johnson Matthey said.

"Excepting a major swing in investor sentiment caused by the onset of a sovereign debt crisis or global recession, we anticipate that total ETF holdings should remain positive for the full year of 2011 at around 385,000 ounces," the report said.

Industrial demand for platinum, which is used in autocatalysts, chemical applications, such as in the production of glass for liquid crystal display (LCD) screens, is expected to rise by 12 percent to 1.96 million ounces. (Editing by Jason Neely)