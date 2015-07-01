* Platinum slips for 4th quarter, down 10 pct this year
* 'Half the industry' cash-flow negative - fund manager
* Share prices at decade lows
By Ed Stoddard, Jan Harvey and Silvia Antonioli
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, July 1 South Africa's
platinum sector is at a crucial juncture as the metal's price,
near six-year lows, maintains a steady decline, with analysts
now contemplating a move below $1,000 an ounce.
Platinum has fallen nearly 10 percent so far this
year, and at current prices of less than $1,100 an ounce, many
shafts in the world's top producing country are losing money.
"(Platinum is) still firmly in a bear market, with little
evidence of a bottom as yet," independent technical analyst
Cliff Green said last week.
Its break through recent technical levels is "likely to
trigger acceleration closer to $1,000, then $950," he said.
The outlook could hardly be bleaker for an industry that was
hit by a five-month strike last year that resulted in big wage
increases it can ill afford in the face of soaring costs.
"Half of the industry, including major producers such as
Lonmin, is cash-flow negative and if platinum slides
below $1,000/oz nearly two thirds of the industry could be
underwater," said Cape Town-based Investec fund manager
Hanré Rossouw.
Investors have taken note: the share price of top producer
Anglo American Platinum on Tuesday hit 10-year lows
while world no. 2 producer Impala Platinum is also
trading around decade troughs.
Margins for the trio hit by last year's crippling strike -
Amplats, Implats and Lonmin - are razor thin.
According to Thomson Reuters data, on Dec. 14 Amplats'
return on equity was 0.4 percent, Implats' was 0.5 percent and
Lonmin's was a negative 2.5 percent.
Amplats' gross sales revenue last year was 55.6 billion rand
($4.5 billion) but after cost of sales - effectively production
costs - were removed, its gross profit on metal sales was only
2.65 billion rand.
For Implats, revenue last year was 29 billion rand and cost
of sales almost 26 billion rand. Lonmin had revenue of $965
million and underlying costs of $913 million.
Implats also has potential cash problems. During the ramp-up
from the strike, the cash reserves on its balance sheet fell to
2.7 billion rand at the end of 2014 from 4.3 billion six months
before.
Amplats has said it expects first-half earnings to be at
least 20 percent higher, but that is compared to the period last
year when most of its mines were shut by the strike.
And Lonmin may be pressured to spend more on accommodation
after an enquiry into the slaying of 34 striking workers by
police at its Marikana mine in 2012 found the company had failed
to comply with its housing and social obligations.
CAN'T CUT JOBS, SELL ASSETS
There is little space for meaningful restructuring.
Production cuts could boost prices, but would require
layoffs - politically all but impossible in South Africa's
charged labour environment, where union militancy has been on
the rise.
Amplats plans to offload labour-intensive assets around the
platinum-belt town of Rustenburg.
Investec's Rossouw said the current environment points to
consolidation. "You have got to ask why platinum companies are
still sinking new shafts if you can buy existing companies at a
fraction of the cost of growing organically," he said.
But sellers in a buyers' market are holding tight. Sources
have said the Anglo American unit will almost certainly
float the mines it wants to divest because the offers it has
received are too low.
Much of the platinum extracted in South Africa, home to more
than 70 percent of global reserves, is mined at deep and
dangerous depths, one of many factors pushing up costs.
The more viable operations are those that are shallow.
Platinum Group Metals is set to start production in
the fourth quarter at its Western Bushveld Joint Venture
project, in which it owns an 83 percent stake.
The partly mechanised operation has shallow depths and high
grades, reducing costs to such an extent that it can make money,
Chief Executive Michael Jones told Reuters.
"Our operating cost estimate is $655 an ounce so, based on
our current guidance, we can be profitable," he said.
($1 = 12.2675 rand)
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard in Johannesburg, Jan Harvey and
Silvia Antonioli in London; Editing by Dale Hudson)