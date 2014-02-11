* Holdings of NewPlat ETF down 24,000 oz in 2014
* Rand-denominated platinum price hits 5-1/2 year high
* Platinum dollar prices fail to benefit from strikes
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Feb 11 The world's biggest
platinum-backed exchange-traded fund, based in South Africa,
reported its largest ever outflow last week after the rand
platinum price hit 5-1/2 year highs, prompting domestic
investors to cash in gains.
Johannesburg-based NewPlat ETF, which tracks the
rand-denominated platinum price, climbed more than 12 percent
from the start of the year to its late January high as the South
African unit hit five-year lows against the dollar.
A move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to reduce its monetary
stimulus programme has led to concerns about economic growth and
triggered an exodus from emerging markets.
More than $12 billion left emerging market stock funds in
January alone, while on currency markets the rand was swept
sharply lower along with the Russian rouble, Argentine peso,
Turkish lira and others.
Rand-denominated platinum surged to 16,178 rand
an ounce in late January and is now up nearly 8 percent on the
year, while dollar-priced spot platinum is up just 1.4
percent.
Last week NewPlat ETF's holdings fell by 16,019 ounces to
885,206 ounces, its largest one-week drop since its launch last
April, Reuters data showed. The fund's investors are largely
South African pension and other funds, analysts say.
"The key thing that has changed in the last couple of weeks
is that the rand has blown out against the U.S. dollar," Justin
Froneman, an analyst at SBG Securities, said. "The rand platinum
price has gone up, and there was quite a lot of profit sitting
on the table.
"You will find there will be some people normalising their
portfolio and taking some profit."
Last week's withdrawals have brought NewPlat ETF's total
outflow since the start of 2014 to just over 24,000 ounces.
While the drop amounts to just 2.7 percent of the total, it
nevertheless marks a turnaround for a fund that attracted
extremely strong inflows for most of 2013.
The fund has averaged weekly outflows of 4,061 ounces this
year, compared with average inflows of 23,105 oz a week in 2013.
Precious metals-backed exchange-traded funds issue
securities backed by physical metal, giving buyers exposure to
the underlying price without taking delivery of the physical
asset. They proved a popular way to invest in the sector after
the financial crisis.
POPULAR PLAY
Platinum's heavy reliance on supply from South Africa, which
produces three quarters of world supply, had made it a popular
pick among precious metals in recent years as a wave of labour
unrest hit mining companies there.
The NewPlat fund attracted a surge of interest after its
launch last April as investors sought to benefit from an
expected rise in platinum prices while avoiding exposure to the
platinum producers, which have been dogged by rising costs and
shrinking margins.
Within four months of its launch, the fund had become the
largest of its type in volume terms.
But the expected price gains in dollar terms have not come
through due to persistent weakness in demand, particularly
within the European car sector which uses the metal in catalytic
converters; plentiful availability of above-ground stocks; and
weakness in gold, the bellwether precious metal.
Average spot platinum prices fell 4 percent last year,
against expectations for a 10 percent rise, in a poll conducted
by Reuters at the start of the year.
Some investors may have been disappointed by the metal
market's lack of reaction to threats to South African supply
last year, analysts said, and are now taking advantage of the
currency-related price spike to take profits.
"People may be getting concerned that platinum prices in
U.S. dollars haven't been reacting much to the strike action and
therefore taking some profits, particularly the earlier
investors in the ETF, since in rand terms the metal has
performed well," Investec analyst Marc Elliott said.
Some South African equities may also now appear to be a more
attractive buy, he said.
"A lot of that ETF demand was people pulling out of the
equities and going into the metal, so that may now be flowing
back the other way," he said.
