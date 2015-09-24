* Pt/Pd ratio graphic: link.reuters.com/fyg99v
Platinum hits 6-1/2 year lows after VW emissions scandal
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Sept 24 Platinum's price dominance since
2001 over sister metal palladium could come to an abrupt end if
Volkwagen's auto emissions scandal spills over into
Europe, where diesel cars account for about 45 percent of total
sales.
Fears of falling platinum demand after the United States
accused the German firm of using software for diesel cars that
deceives regulators measuring toxic emissions pushed prices for
the metal to a 6-1/2 year low of $925.30 an ounce on Wednesday.
Diesel autocatalysts, which help make cars more
environmentally friendly, account for about 40 percent of global
platinum consumption estimated at around 7 million ounces a
year.
"This is really going to leave a bad taste in consumers'
mouth about diesel automobiles," said Michael Sheehan, senior
portfolio manager at U.S.-based Orion Commodities Management.
"If Volkswagen were doing the same thing in Europe and if
there is more to come, it would be really bearish for the
platinum market. At some point platinum and palladium prices
will go to parity ... my guess would be between $700 and $850."
Palladium, mostly used in catalysts to make
gasoline-powered cars, is trading around $640 an ounce.
The last time palladium prices were higher than platinum's
was around 14 years ago, when palladium surged to $1,094 after a
U.S. carmaker accumulated an unusually large hoard, anticipating
higher demand and fearing unpredictable supplies from Russia,
the world's largest miner.
The platinum/palladium price ratio of 1.44 is the lowest
since early June after recovering from 1.43, its lowest since
2002. The ratio first broke above parity in July 2001.
"There seems to be panic in the (platinum) market, so
another $100 an ounce fall is possible," said MW Consult's
Michael Wagner, a former metals manager at Volkswagen.
About 17,000 ounces of platinum are used for 100,000
diesel-fuelled cars. Falling demand for diesel-fuelled cars in
the 9-million unit European market would take a serious toll on
overall platinum demand.
"Over the longer term, we believe that diesel's market share
may fall somewhat in Europe and fail to advance in North
America, a bearish development for platinum but a more positive
one for palladium, which should benefit from greater sales of
gasoline-fuelled vehicles," Mitsui analysts said in a note.
A 22 percent price fall this year adds to platinum miners'
pressure to divest assets and cut production. Around two-thirds
of the industry, which is still recovering from an often violent
five-month strike last year, is loss-making at prices below
$1,000 an ounce.
The strike in South Africa, accounting for 80 percent of
global output has put serious pressure on producers including
Lonmin and Angolo American Platinum (Amplats),
which have seen their shares plunge 90 percent and 24 percent
respectively this year.
Amplats, the world's biggest platinum producer, took a big
step towards its goal of becoming a low cost miner by selling
its labour intensive Rustenburg mines this month, a move that
should shrink output but help to boost profit.
