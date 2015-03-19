By A. Ananthalakshmi
| SINGAPORE, March 19
SINGAPORE, March 19 The Perth Mint is set to
increase production of its platinum coins this year as a price
slump has made the white metal cheaper than the more popular
precious metal, gold.
Sales of the mint's 2015 platinum coins have already
exceeded last year's levels, and the mint is looking to produce
much more than what it sold in the last two years combined.
The Perth Mint sold 1,500 platinum coins this week, and has
firm commitments for another 800 coins, it said in an emailed
statement. Its 2014 coin sales were 1,616, while in the previous
year sales reached 2,000 coins.
"We are looking to make 5,000 coins as soon as possible to
satisfy current demand," said Neil Vance, the mint's wholesale
manager. The strong demand for platinum will last as long as its
prices are below or equal to gold, he said.
Platinum tumbled to $1,083.75 an ounce this week, its
lowest since July 2009. Gold also fell this week, hitting
a four-month low on Tuesday at $1,142.86 an ounce, though the
metals have now recovered modestly from those levels.
Platinum on Tuesday was at a discount of about $55 an ounce
to gold, the cheapest it has been to the yellow metal in two
years. Intraday discounts were wider, though the discount has
now narrowed to around $45.
"Platinum coin sales traditionally do best when the price
drops below gold," the mint said in a blog post on Wednesday.
Buying interest from U.S. clients has been particularly strong,
it said.
The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
With a 6 percent drop in prices, platinum is the worst
performing precious metal for the year so far. A combination of
improving global supply, a stronger dollar and weakening gold
prices have taken a toll on platinum.
Analysts have noted that there are adequate above-ground
stocks of the metal even as supply from top producer South
Africa has recovered since a five-month long strike last year.
The lack of strong buying interest for platinum jewellery
from Chinese consumers has also added to the pressure.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)