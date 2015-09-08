* Initiative aimed at stemming South African job losses
* Platinum market seen too small, illiquid to make "reserve
grade"
* South African Reserve Bank cool on idea
By Ed Stoddard and Jan Harvey
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Sept 8 South Africa's
mining industry, unions and the government want to boost
platinum's sagging fortunes by promoting it as a central bank
reserve asset, but upgrading the metal to gold's coveted
financial status will be an uphill struggle.
Obstacles to this attempt at monetary alchemy are many: the
small size of the platinum market, gold's long history as a
store of value, and the inherent aversion to risk shared by most
central bankers.
The initiative, part of a bid to stem job losses in South
Africa's mining sector, aims to have the white metal treated as
an official central bank reserve, like gold and foreign currency
holdings.
Platinum's primary role at present is industrial, as a
component in emissions-capping catalytic converters used in
automobiles.
South Africa accounts for about 70 percent of global
platinum production, and so has the most to gain from such a
development at a time when the metal's spot price is near
6-1/2-year lows below $1,000 an ounce.
But the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), which would need
to champion the notion for it to gain traction, signalled on
Monday it was cool to the idea..
"The SARB has had numerous approaches by interested parties
over the years to consider adding platinum to its official
reserves," said Hlengani Mathebula, head of the SARB's group
strategy and communications.
"Feasibility studies conducted by the SARB previously around
the possibility of adding platinum to reserves ... suggested
that the status quo should remain."
SIZE AND LIQUIDITY COUNT
While technically central banks can hold anything they want,
reserve assets are set out in guidelines drafted by global
bodies, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and
central banks.
Under those guidelines, gold is a reserve asset, but
platinum is not because it is not viewed as a financial asset
that can be used to meet balance-of-payments financing needs.
"Whether platinum fits in with the rules and regulations of
the IMF is very important," Paul Wilson, chief executive of the
World Platinum Investment Council, said.
"But our interpretation of the regulations is that there's
enough flexibility that platinum is an attractive alternative
that should be strongly considered."
Size and liquidity count.
"The platinum market is just too small. China has $3.7
trillion of foreign exchange reserves. To keep 1 percent by
value in platinum, at $1,000 an ounce, would need 37 million
ounces of platinum, which is six years' mine supply," said
Matthew Turner, an analyst at Macquarie.
"To get 0.1 percent, you'd only need to buy two-thirds of a
year's mine supply, but why would you want to hold 0.1 percent
of your reserves in platinum? What use would that be to anyone?"
The gold market is much larger and has a deeper history as a
financial asset due to the "gold standard", under which
currencies were pegged to a specified amount of bullion.
The South African initiative is calling for a push to get
support from the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil,
Russia, India, China and South Africa.
"If you're talking about the smaller BRIC nations, there is
adequate liquidity if platinum were held at a ratio of five to
one, or eight to one, versus gold in a typical portfolio," the
WPIC's Wilson said.
Russia, as the world's second-largest platinum producer,
could be an easy sell.
Moscow and Pretoria floated the idea of an OPEC-style
platinum cartel two years ago.
But little has come of that, not least because crude
production in places such as Saudi Arabia is firmly in the hands
of the state - in the Saudi case, through the national oil
company Aramco. The platinum industry has no real equivalent.
The Russian central bank declined comment on the South
African initiative or whether it holds platinum. It is known to
hold strategic palladium stocks but the amount is a state
secret.
(Additional reporting by Krista Hughes in Washington and
Alexander Winning in Moscow; Editing by James Macharia and Dale
Hudson)