Nov 24 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd said it would buy fellow Bermuda-based reinsurer Platinum Underwriters Holdings Ltd for about $1.9 billion in stock and cash.

Platinum shareholders will receive the equivalent of $76 per share, representing a 24 percent premium to Platinum's closing price of $61.27 on Friday.