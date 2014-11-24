UPDATE 3-U.S. Post Holdings tucks into British breakfast cereal Weetabix
* Post stands by 2017 outlook (Adds analysts' comments, background)
(Corrects to "Platinum" from "Platimum" in second paragraph)
Nov 24 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd said it would buy fellow Bermuda-based reinsurer Platinum Underwriters Holdings Ltd for about $1.9 billion in stock and cash.
Platinum shareholders will receive the equivalent of $76 per share, representing a 24 percent premium to Platinum's closing price of $61.27 on Friday. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Post stands by 2017 outlook (Adds analysts' comments, background)
* Nextdecade and Harmony sign definitive merger agreement, agree to all-stock transaction initially valued at $1.0 billion