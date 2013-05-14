* Retail interest growing in France, Benelux

* Platinum jewellery sector 'proving sustainable'

* Europe a growth market for platinum jewellery in 2012

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, May 14 Platinum jewellery demand has grown in Europe as marketing efforts start to pay off, a leading UK jewellery producer said on Tuesday, in contrast to gold which has suffered high prices and weak consumer sentiment.

Platinum jewellery is increasingly popular in France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg in particular as its appeal to consumers of high-end luxury goods grows, Patrick Fuller, chairman of WB The Creative Jewellery Group, said.

"We're beginning to see a certain amount of strength in platinum, with retailers wanting it and asking for it in France and the Benelux countries, which is quite a change," Fuller said.

"(In Europe), platinum was originally used as a marketing tool to show off very expensive haute couture jewellery, and the pieces it was made into were for such a tiny minority market that it never came down to what I call a more popular level.

"We're beginning to find one or two of the middle to top end retailers like the idea that platinum is somewhat more exclusive, it's different from (other products)," he added.

As well as producing and marketing its own jewellery, Fuller's company manufactures components such as castings, settings, shanks, and mounts for retailers in Britain, Europe, and other global markets such as Japan.

He said some European markets were seeing increasing interest in diamond solitaires set in platinum, and platinum wedding rings.

In a closely watched industry report released on Monday as part of London Platinum Week, refiner Johnson Matthey identified Europe as one of the few markets where buying of platinum jewellery grew last year.

Earlier this year metals consultancy GFMS said gold jewellery consumption in Europe, excluding the use of scrap, fell more than 8 percent in 2012 to less than 100 tonnes. While a recent price drop has likely stimulated some demand, refiners suggest the recent spike in offtake of physical bullion is already reaching a plateau.

HIGHER SKILL LEVEL FOR PLATINUM

Gold jewellery demand has been hurt by rising prices, which more than doubled in the five years to end 2012, leading many jewellery designers to experiment with other metals and alternative materials such as plastic, leather and wood.

With platinum prices hurt by falling industrial demand, gold traded at a historically unusual premium to platinum for much of last year. However, that has not necessarily driven platinum jewellery prices down.

Platinum's higher melting point and lower malleability than gold make it harder to handle and work into jewellery than gold, raising production costs.

"To make a platinum piece costs more than to make an ordinary gold piece. The labour content is higher," Fuller said. "Making platinum jewellery requires a higher skill level than making gold jewellery."

China remains by far the biggest consumer of platinum jewellery. Demand from other Asian countries is also improving, Fuller said, though generating interest in platinum in India, a the number one market for gold jewellery consumption, has proved tough.

"Gold is part of the historical financial system (in India)," Fuller said. "Platinum has never had that attraction."

Johnson Matthey's figures showed European platinum jewellery consumption rose 5 tonnes last year to 180 tonnes. With gains also seen in China, overall global jewellery demand grew 12 percent last year, JM said, to its highest in three years.

"From a jewellery perspective, the platinum market is small in comparison with the gold market, but it has not suffered the same losses," Fuller said. "It's proving to be very sustainable." (Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Veronica Brown and Keiron Henderson)