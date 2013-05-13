* China's platinum jewellery demand up 16 pct in 2012
* Palladium jewellery demand slips; autocatalyst up 9 pct
* Platinum at discounts to gold in 2012 spurred buying
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 13 China's demand for platinum
jewellery jumped 16 percent to near record levels in 2012 as
lower prices, particularly in relation to gold, attracted more
buyers, Johnson Matthey said on Monday.
The world's biggest market for platinum jewellery consumed
1.95 million ounces last year, within sight of the 2009 all-time
high of 2.08 million. Consumption was 1.680 million ounces in
2011.
Platinum refiner Johnson Matthey said there was a
surge of buying by Chinese manufacturers last year to supply
platinum jewellery to retail outlets in the word's most populous
nation.
Consumers were lured by platinum's discount to gold, which
encouraged jewellers to boost stocks, JM said. Platinum
slid to a seven-month low around $1,374 an ounce in late July
before bouncing back to around $1,726 by Oct. 5.
China and India are seen as vital growth markets for
platinum jewellery demand, JM said. Buying there is still far
from reaching a ceiling.
"Driven by these two markets, we expect gross global demand
for platinum in jewellery fabrication to remain firm in 2013,
while perhaps not attaining the level of 2012, which was the
second highest on record."
PALLADIUM
China's demand for platinum to make autocatalysts was
unchanged at 105,000 ounces, but its appetite for palladium
pushed consumption to 1.255 million ounces last year from
1.155 million in 2011.
China, where most cars are gasoline-powered, is a much
bigger market for palladium than for platinum, which is chiefly
used in the diesel engines favoured in Europe.
"Output of light duty vehicles in China, most of them
powered by gasoline engines, is forecast to rise substantially
this year, and this will raise palladium demand significantly,"
JM said.
Demand for palladium as a catalyst will continue to rise
over the next few years as new emission standards introduced in
March roll out gradually across China, JM said.
The world's largest auto market aims to introduce national V
standards for automotive diesel fuel by June and similar
specifications for gasoline by end-2013.
Before that, Beijing will launch national IV fuel standards
for automotive diesel, similar to Europe's IV quality, with
sulphur content of 50 parts per million (ppm), the central
government says on its website www.gov.cn.
By contrast with the strong interest from the auto sector,
China's demand for palladium jewellery fell last year for a
fourth straight year to 240,000 ounces from 305,000 ounces in
2011.
"Anaemic consumer demand for palladium jewellery in China
has resulted in fewer manufacturers and retailers producing it
or carrying stocks," JM said.
