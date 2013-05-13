LONDON May 13 Johnson Matthey, the world's top
supplier of catalytic converters, said on Monday it would stop
publishing its platinum review after 28 years of a report widely
seen as the industry standard for platinum group metals.
Sources said the announcement from Chief Executive Neil
Carson came after Anglo American Platinum withdrew its funding
for the research.
JM in February agreed on an extension of its metal supply
agreement with Anglo and on a separate contract to provide Anglo
with PGM market research services. It did not
specify, however, how long the research contract would go on.
The Platinum 2013 review, released earlier on Monday to mark
the start of London Platinum Week, forecast a rise in prices of
palladium due to reduced supply from Russian stocks and stronger
Chinese auto demand.
Johnson Matthey will publish an interim review of the 2013
report later this year.