* Available stocks seen at 2.56 mln oz at end 2014
* S. African platinum output expect to fall 31 pct
* Autocatalyst, jewellery demand likely to rise
* Investment demand seen down 82 pct versus 2013
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Dec 3 The platinum market is expected to
see a shortfall of 885,000 ounces this year, a report by the
World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) estimated on Wednesday,
as a strike in major producer South Africa reduced supply.
The above-ground stocks of the metal that have helped
cushion prices from the impact of the tightening market are
expected to have declined significantly. Platinum prices
are down 11 percent this year despite a third straight yearly
deficit.
The WPIC, which commissioned the report from consultancy SFA
(Oxford), said it sees above-ground platinum inventories,
excluding exchange-traded funds, metal held by exchanges, and
industry working inventories, at 2.56 million ounces at
year-end.
That is down from 3.445 million ounces at the end of last
year, it said.
Mined platinum output from South Africa, the source of
three-quarters of mined supply of the metal, is forecast to fall
31 percent this year. The Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) led a five-month strike among platinum
miners in the republic early this year.
Overall platinum supply is forecast to fall 9 percent to
7.125 million ounces this year. Refined production is likely to
be higher in 2015 as South African mines recover, the report
said, though it is unlikely to return to 2013 levels.
Demand is also expected to fall, largely on the back of a
drop in investment.
Platinum investment volumes, which rose sharply in 2013
after the launch of Absa Capital's NewPlat exchange-traded fund
in South Africa, are forecast to decline 82 percent
this year.
The two largest elements of demand - offtake by jewellers,
and buying by carmakers, who use the metal in catalytic
converters - are both forecast to rise, however.
Autocatalyst demand, chiefly from carmakers in Europe, is
expected to climb 5 percent, the WPIC said.
"2014 is a key year, particularly for Europe," Beresford
Clarke, head of research at SFA (Oxford), said. "We have just
had Euro VI emissions legislation promulgated from September,
and obviously the catalyst producers and carmakers alike have
been preparing for that.
"The bottom line is a major reduction in nitrous oxide for
Euro VI, and with that, you need higher platinum loadings."
Jewellery demand is expected to rise 4 percent this year.
Jewellery buying from China, which accounts for two-thirds of
the global platinum jewellery market, is forecast to increase by
2 percent in 2014, and is expected to keep growing next year.
PLATINUM SUPPLY AND DEMAND ('000 OZ)
2014 2013
SUPPLY
Mine supply
- South Africa 2,985 4,355
- Zimbabwe 400 405
- North America 390 355
- Russia 740 740
- Other 215 215
-Rise/fall in producer inventory 370 -215
Recycling
- Autocatalyst 1,245 1,120
- Jewellery 770 855
- Industrial 10 10
Total supply 7,125 7,840
DEMAND
Automotive 3,285 3,140
Jewellery 3,060 2,945
Industrial 1,500 1,525
Investment 165 925
Total demand 8,010 8,535
Balance -885 -695
Above-ground stocks 2,560 3,445
Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly,
Q3 2014
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Mark Heinrich)