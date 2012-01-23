* Sees IPO of 14 mln shares

* Expects net proceeds of $128.1 mln at $10/shr

* Adds four underwriters

Jan 23 Oilfield services provider Platinum Energy Solutions Inc expects its initial public offering to raise up to $154 million, less than half its earlier plan, amid weakening demand for commodities such as natural gas.

The Houston-based company said it looks to sell 14 million shares for between $9 and $11 each.

The company had originally planned to raise up to $300 million in September last and two months later increased the IPO size to $345 million, a figure seen a placeholder and typically used to calculate regulatory fees.

"This is a difficult time gaining the investor acceptance as would be the case with anything involved in energy," IPOfinancial.com President David Menlow told Reuters.

Analyst Francis Gaskins of IPO Desktop views fracking as a low-multiple service business that investors might not find lucrative.

C&J Energy Services Inc, which debuted last year and provides oilfield services, saw its shares falling about 46 percent since August.

Last year most debuting energy companies received lukewarm responses from investors who were attracted to Internet and technology companies.

Platinum Energy, which services Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc , reported a net loss of $21.6 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011.

The company, which hopes to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FRAC," wants to use the proceeds from the offering to repay debt and for capital expenditure.

The company added Raymond James, Simmons & Co, Dahlman Rose, and Knight Capital to its list of underwriters, which also includes Morgan Stanley & Co, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup and FBR Capital Markets.