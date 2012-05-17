* Anglo announced review of platinum operations in February,
to complete in 2012
* Has said will focus on "returns through cycle"
* Amplats margins, return on equity at below a third of 2001
levels
* Platinum industry under pressure from costs, unions, weak
demand
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Ed Stoddard
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, May 17 Miner Anglo American
has made a priority of its struggling platinum business,
admitting earlier this year that the world's largest primary
producer is underperforming in the face of soaring costs,
imposed safety stoppages and weak demand.
But South Africa's politics, restive unions and a lacklustre
market mean its keenly awaited "operational review" of its Anglo
American Platinum unit, due later this year, is more
likely to mark an evolution than a revolution -- and constitute
a case study in the woes holding back a battered industry.
Analysts and industry sources, some of whom see the review
as a recognition the market will not turn any time soon, say
they expect Anglo to outline the planned closure of some higher
cost deep shafts, signal some potential sales or exits from some
joint ventures with rivals, and focus its spending.
The review is unlikely, they say, to contain the radical
production cuts that would transform the platinum industry after
four years of narrowing returns - Amplats accounts for some 40
percent of global supply - or the transformational sales that
would boost Anglo's own lagging margins.
The price of platinum, a precious metal used mostly in
catalytic converters and jewellery, is almost 40 percent below
its 2008 peak, while costs have far outpaced inflation.
"For the sake of the industry we hope it will be a
meaningful change from the status quo," analyst Alison Turner at
Panmure Gordon said. "But I am not expecting a massive shift."
South Africa is the world's biggest source of platinum,
accounting for three-quarters of global output. It is also home
to militant unions - the dominant National Union of Mineworkers
and the more radical Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU). Both would take a dim view of drastic mine and
shaft closures, and they would likely be backed by the governing
ANC in a country where one in four adults is unemployed.
This could be the single biggest factor holding back change.
"In a normal industry, you would cut our loss-making
operations as soon as possible. In mining in South Africa that
is extremely difficult - and I want to stress extremely," said
one long-serving analyst who declined to be quoted. "It is not
just about retrenchment costs. It is about politics."
The ANC has rejected nationalisation but will consider a 50
percent tax on profits at a meeting next month.
Shutting down mines which employ thousands would be
extremely tough, despite grumblings among investors that Anglo
should not be "a social service", in the words of one industry
veteran. Amplats is one of the biggest employers in South
Africa's mining industry, with more than 58,500 employees on its
books at the end of last year - up from 2010.
"We can only hope that the intention to review should not be
about retrenchment, because we cannot afford these at a time
when the focus of the country is on job creation," the NUM's
spokesman, Lesiba Seshoka, said.
ANGLO'S FUTURE
The review is key to Anglo American as a group, with its
future brought into the spotlight by the merger of erstwhile
suitor Xstrata and commodities trader Glencore.
Anglo is the only major miner to have significant exposure
to platinum but the platinum contribution has shrunk from 22
percent of operating profit in 2008 to 8 percent in 2011.
Amplats' gross profit margin has more than halved in the same
period.
Anglo has signalled strongly that it will not take the
ultimate radical step of unbundling Amplats -- a solution some
analysts argue would create the most value for shareholders.
So the miner has little choice but to signal reform in the
unit it owns an almost 80 percent stake in, as investors name
platinum as one element - along with a bruising legal row with
Chile's state miner Codelco - that it needs to resolve in order
to boost shares that have underperformed its peers.
"Anglo is on notice," said another analyst who declined to
be quoted. "(Platinum) is one of the most significant anchors on
Anglo's performance - people say it is South African risk. It is
not South African risk, it is Anglo Platinum risk."
DEEP REFORM
Amplats underwent a major restructuring in 2009, cutting
headcount by some 20,000 employees, mostly contractors,
restructuring its mines and putting several high cost shafts on
care and maintenance. But momentum was lost last year, when
productivity fell as it was battered by safety stoppages.
Platinum miners have fewer levers to pull this time.
Analysts expect this review, being run internally, to home
in on focusing investment on growth projects like its
lower-cost, open-pit Mogalakwena operation, Amplats' largest
single operation, and on trimming down overall production,
particularly from the higher-cost elements of Amplats' portfolio
- the four deep mines in its Rustenburg heartland.
Analysts at UBS said the Rustenburg operations, excluding
Bathopele, were among the least productive in the group and
break even at platinum prices of above $1,600 -- compared to
current spot prices of closer to $1,400. They have 39 percent of
employees, represent 22 percent of production but contribute
just 14 percent to operating margins.
But here is where Amplats' difficulties - and those of the
broader sector - become clear. Closing the Rustenburg
operations, and even individual shafts, will anger unions, the
government and does not do enough to reduce high overheads.
Selling them would be preferable - not least to preserve
black economic empowerment (BEE) credits and free cash to invest
in top tier mines, despite what analysts estimate would be a 17
percent drop in headline platinum volumes.
But it is virtually impossible to sell on a shaft-by-shaft
basis and even as a package a sale would be tough - given
depleted balance sheets in the industry and a dearth of
outsiders wanting a slice of the higher cost end of the sector.
Amplats may also want to avoid a "free ride" for others.
Instead, analysts say Anglo is likely to close down a
handful of its most problematic shafts in Rustenburg.
It is also likely to sell out of some of its joint ventures,
including its stake in Modikwa - a 50:50 venture with African
Rainbow Minerals, which has already signalled an
interest in the asset - and Pandora, a venture with Lonmin
, which has also expressed interest.
"Amplats has some of the world's best resources, but equally
they have a lot of shafts that are not at the right end of the
cost curve," one industry source familiar with Amplats said.
"With the platinum price where it is, they need to take a hard
look. Historically, they have only tinkered round the edges."