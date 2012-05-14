* China autocatalyst palladium demand up 11 pct in 2011 * Palladium jewellery consumption slumps for third year * Platinum jewellery demand up 2 pct, driving global growth By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, May 14 China's autocatalyst palladium demand in 2011 rose 11 percent, outpacing single-digit growth in car sales as stricter emission regulations forced carmakers to use more platinum group metals, refiner Johnson Matthey said on Monday. Palladium demand for China's automotive industry increased to 1.115 million ounces, making it the third biggest consumer of autocatalyst palladium after North America and Europe, it said in an industry report. "In China, the removal of subsidies and the imposition of limits on new car registrations resulted in a slowing of growth in the car market," said the report. "However, the implementation of China 4 emissions standards nationwide from mid-2011 led to the use of more highly pgm-loaded gasoline autocatalysts." Platinum used in China's automotive industry rose 10 percent on the year to 110,000 ounces, outstripping a 5.2-percent growth in China's 2011 car sales, the slowest since the nation's car industry took off at the turn of the century. Global automotive palladium use gained 8 percent to a record high of 6.03 million ounces in 2011, but the growth rate slowed from 38 percent in the previous year. Johnson Matthey expects China's palladium demand from its automotive industry to be supported by even stricter emission standards adopted in parts of the country this year and faster growth in vehicle production. "Together with tighter emission standards nationwide from the middle of last year and the adoption of more stringent China 5 regulations in certain cities from January 2012, this will be positive for palladium demand," the report said. Palladium use in China's chemical industry more than doubled from a year earlier to 150,000 ounces, as growing personal wealth helped drive the expansion of chemical production, in which palladium-containing catalysts are used to manufacture ingredients for synthetic fibres and plastics. PALLADIUM JEWELLERY DEMAND EASES Consumption of palladium jewellery in China, the world's biggest market for such jewellery, fell for a third year in a row, slipping 15 percent to 305,000 ounces in 2011. Global palladium jewellery demand also slid 15 percent, to 505,000 ounces, just half of the amount consumed in 2008, the report said. In China, some manufacturers and retailers have become reluctant to work with palladium. "Together with a lack of sustained marketing efforts, this has led to a vicious circle of scarce market push and limited consumer pull," said Johnson Matthey. "There is still interest at the consumer level in certain regions, but even there little differentiation from other white metals has depressed palladium's market share." PLATINUM JEWELLERY Platinum jewellery demand in 2011 increased by 2 percent to 1.68 million ounces, helped by a surge in buying in the second half of the year as the trade took advantage of falling prices in absolute terms and relative to gold. Though platinum's discount to gold helped manufacturers improve margins and partly offset rising labour costs and tight credit, it led to a perception among consumers that platinum does not hold its value as well as gold. But Johnson Matthey said the overall relationship between gold and platinum jewellery was neutral at the retail level. Globally, platinum jewellery demand grew by 2.5 percent to 2.48 million ounces in 2011, after a 14-percent drop in the previous year, the refiner said. JM ESTIMATE OF GROSS AUTOCATALYST DEMAND FOR PLATINUM ('000 ounces) 2011 2010 Europe 1,465 1,495 Japan 500 550 North America 380 405 China 110 100 Rest of the world 650 525 Total 3,105 3,075 GROSS DEMAND FOR PALLADIUM FROM AUTOCATALYST SECTOR ('000 ounces) 2011 2010 Europe 1,440 1,330 Japan 665 820 North America 1,475 1,355 China 1,115 1,005 Rest of the World 1,335 1,070 Total 6,030 5,580 GROSS PLATINUM JEWELLERY DEMAND ESTIMATES ('000 ounces) 2011 2010 Europe 175 175 Japan 315 325 North America 185 175 China 1,680 1,650 Rest of the World 125 95 Total 2,480 2,420 GROSS DEMAND FOR PALLADIUM FROM JEWELLERY SECTOR ('000 ounces) 2011 2010 Europe 60 65 Japan 70 75 North America 45 65 China 305 360 Rest of the World 25 30 Total 505 595 (Editing by Jason Neely)