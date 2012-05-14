* State 2012 palladium sales seen at 250,000 oz, off 68 pct

* Norilsk palladium output seen off slightly in Russia

* Future growth expected as miner develops new deposits

MOSCOW, May 14 Sales of palladium from Russian government stocks are expected to fall sharply this year as inventories at the Gokhran state repository declined following significant exports in recent years, refiner Johnson Matthey said on Monday.

"Substantial quantities of palladium were once again sold from government-controlled inventories in 2011," it said in its Platinum 2012 Report.

"However, at 775,000 oz, state stock shipments were the lowest in five years. We expect sales from this source to decline sharply to only 250,000 oz in 2012."

Production of PGMs from Norilsk Nickel Russian mines, the main source of supplies to the market, are also expected to fall.

Johnson Matthey also cited Norilsk Nickel's 2012 guidance for palladium output at its Russian mines to reach 2.60-2.65 million ounces and platinum output of 650,000-660,000 oz.

"This probably reflects planned changes in the ore mix and a continued gradual decline in average grades at the operation in the Norilsk-Talnakh area," the report said.

In January, Norilsk Nickel issued these figures and also forecast 95,000 to 100,000 ounces of palladium output at its international operations in 2012. Last year's total output was 2.81 million ounces, off 2 percent from 2010.

The world's largest nickel and palladium miner said its international operations are expected to mine 20,000 to 25,000 ounces of platinum in 2012. Last year's overall output was 695,000 ounces, matching the 2010 result.

FUTURE GROWTH

Johnson Matthey expects Norilsk Nickel to increase output of platinum group metals in the future as it upgrades facilities and opens new mines.

"Following the upgrade of the Talnakh concentrator, scheduled for 2015, output could increase as massive ores are processed from the Skalisty and Taimyrsky mines on the Talnakh deposit. Recent exploration has shown that there are further massive and cuprous ores on the flanks and deep horizons of the Talnakh ore field which could contribute to future supplies."

The report also named the Maslovskoye deposit on the Taimyr peninsula as well as several deposits on the Kola peninsula that could boost Norilsk Nickel's output once they are fully developed.

Table: Russian PGM supplies in 2009-2011 ('000 ounces)

2009 2010 2011 Platinum 785 825 835 Palladium Primary production 2,675 2,720 2,705 State sales 960 1,000 775 Rhodium 70 70 72 (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; editing by Jason Neely)