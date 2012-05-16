JOHANNESBURG May 16 Impala Platinum's chief executive-in-waiting Terence Goodlace has plenty of experience operating in tough places, such as Democratic Republic of Congo.

He will need it because running the world's second-largest platinum producer, which he takes over from July 1, is not for the faint of heart.

Tags or Goodis, as he is known by his closest friends, has been welcomed as a strong replacement for David Brown, who may welcome the break from the operational and political nightmares of the few last months.

Goodlace has shown his mettle running copper and cobalt producer Metorex, which has operations in Zambia and the rough business environment of Congo.

"He comes with a good reputation ... at Metorex he was the grown up sent in to clean up the mess. They had gone on a string of absurd acquitisions and the capital development at the mine in the Congo spiraled out of control," said Paul Theron, an analyst at Johannesburg-based Vestact.

After leading an 18-month turnaround of the mid-tiered base metals company, it became the target of a bidding war between Brazilian resources giant Vale and China's Jinchuan Group, the world's largest cobalt producer.

Jinchuan finally clinched it with a 9.1 billion rand offer.

"He's a safe pair of hands," said Theron.

Implats certainly presents a challenge.

The company started the year having to douse fires at its Rustenburg Lease Area after more than 17,000 workers at the world's largest platinum operations refused to return to work.

Discontent over bonuses paid to only part of the workforce quickly escalated into a union turf war and a violent six-week illegal strike that claimed three lives.

Implats lost 120,000 ounces of production and about 2.4 billion rand ($290.15 million) in revenue, and the surrounding community lost around 2,000 jobs. [ID: nL5E8DT9JD]

Analysts also warned that unsettled labour grievances and simmering tensions between the established National Union of Mineworkers and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union could still explode.

Then there is Zimbabwe.

Goodlace will likely have to complete the delicate deal Implats' Zimbabwean unit Zimplats struck with the government to ensure that it complies with empowerment laws.

Zimbabwe wants at least 51 percent of all foreign-owned companies to be held by locals and mining companies have been pressured to set the example.

Resource nationalism has been growing across Africa as countries wake up to the value of their resources and the need to give their populations a bigger cut of the commodities pie.

After months of wrangling and threats that the government would "take measures" to enforce the law, Implats reached an agreement with the Zimbabwean government in mid-March.

Zimplats, which is majority owned by Implats, said it would transfer 20 percent to local communities and employees while 31 percent would be set aside for the government.

Besides insisting that the government actually pay for the stake, Brown insisted that the sale would only be pushed through once Implats was compensated for land it had released to the state as part of a separate agreement years ago.

"The problems with Implats are many. The biggest is the Zimbabwe situation. How do you solve that one?," asked Theron.

TROUBLE SHOOTER

It is here that Goodlace's history of working in trouble hot spots will come in handy.

The 52-year old, who earned a name for himself as chief operating officer at Gold Fields and more recently at Metorex, told Reuters that he believes his career has helped him prepare for the opportunity at Implats.

Having started as a learner miner earning just 200 rand ($25.78) a month, Goodlace is now in the big leagues. Implats produces around 25 percent of global platinum group metal supply and employs about 53,000 people including contractors.

"The challenges in the mining industry are numerous but top of mind is always safe production and the goal of zero harm," he said.

South Africa's platinum industry has been hit by safety-related stoppages which have dragged down production and with a falling platinum price adding to the pain, earnings as well.

Goodlace said he sees future robust demand.

"I strongly believe in the fundamentals of the platinum group metals markets and the primary role that these 'green' metals play in reducing air pollution through their application in autocatalytic converters used on motor vehicles," Goodlace said.

Industry insiders say Goodlace's also has an ability to remain calm in an industry coloured by drama and political risk.

It comes as little surprise then to learn that he bases his philosophy of life on the Desiderata, a piece of prose written by Max Ehrmann in 1927.

Ehrmann advised that we enjoy our achievements as well as our plans. "Keep interested in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time." ($1 = 7.7570 South African rand) ($1 = 8.2717 South African rand) (Additional reporting and editing by Ed Stoddard)