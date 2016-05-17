* Palladium lagging gains in gold, silver, platinum
* Investors still shunning palladium-backed funds
* Investment needed to push market higher
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, May 17 Investor appetite for
palladium-backed exchange-traded funds is failing to pick up
after a dismal 2015, pointing to another difficult year for the
metal despite the prospect of a deepening supply deficit.
Market watchers are predicting the market shortfall for
palladium will grow this year as mine output abates and demand
from carmakers picks up.
However, its prices have lagged the rest of the
precious metals complex this year, rising 5 percent versus a 20
percent jump in gold and 17 percent climb in platinum.
Palladium has missed out on the inflows into physically
backed ETFs -- which issue securities backed by physical metal
-- that have benefited gold, silver, and, to a lesser extent,
platinum this year.
"It is a big concern," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Meneke
said. "Palladium had been a consensus bullish call for quite
some time, and our fear was always what would happen if
investors lost patience with that call."
While many analysts predict the gap between underlying
supply and demand will get bigger, changes in ETF holdings --
often counted as stock moves rather than a fundamental factor in
the market balance -- could offset that, he said.
"The decline we've seen from the 2015 peaks of 3 million
ounces to 2.2 million ounces represents a move from an under
supplied market to a balanced market. That takes away some of
the bullish narrative from the palladium story."
Gold ETFs saw their biggest quarterly inflows since 2010 in
the first quarter as prices rose by the most in nearly 30 years.
Regulatory filings showed billionaire investor George Soros
and other big funds returned to the metal for the first time in
years, though gold bull John Paulson cut holdings of his Paulson
& Co fund.
Global palladium ETF holdings however have fallen by a just
over a quarter since the middle of last year, with the bulk of
outflows reported from the Johannesburg-based ETFs that launched
in 2014.
That followed a drop in rand-denominated palladium prices to
a two-year low of 6,770 rand an ounce in August.
"When a price goes down enough, at some point you just have
to cut your losses and liquidate," Metals Focus analyst Nikos
Kavalis said. "A lot of these positions were built when the
price was significantly higher."
Inflows into palladium ETFs reached nearly 1 million ounces
in 2014 after the launch of the new South African funds. With
those reversing, palladium has lost an important area of demand.
Holdings have crept up from their first-quarter lows, but
they remain down nearly a quarter of a million ounces from the
start of the year and are languishing near two-year lows.
Without a more sustained improvement, palladium will
continue to lag.
"Neither platinum nor palladium has got sufficiently strong
fundamentals on their own to keep prices moving upwards from
where we are," ICBC Standard Bank analyst Tom Kendall said.
"A combination of improving fundamentals, whether from
continued restructuring on the supply side or better demand
growth, and a continuation of the recently rediscovered investor
enthusiasm is needed in order for prices to keep rising."
