By Ed Stoddard
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG May 14 There is little prospect
for a rise in South African platinum supplies in 2012 and
shipments of the precious metal from the world's top producer
will likely decline this year, metals refiner Johnson Matthey
said in a report on Monday.
About 80 percent of the world's known platinum group metal
reserves, valued by Citibank at $2.2 trillion, lie in South
Africa, where the industry has been hit by labour unrest and a
government safety drive.
Supplies of platinum from South Africa increased by 5
percent in 2011 to 4.86 million ounces because of inventory
releases, the metals refiner said in an annual report.
"The potential for an increase in platinum supplies (from
South Africa) in 2012 is weak ...We conclude that overall,
shipments of platinum are likely to decline this year," Johnson
Matthey said.
But it said the outlook for other platinum group metals from
South Africa was "somewhat different".
South African palladium supplies fell last year by 3 percent
to 2.56 million ounces as producers added to stocks while
rhodium shipments were also below underlying production.
"Supplies of these metals are likely to at least remain
flat, and may even increase modestly, in 2012," Johnson Matthey
said.
CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT
Getting platinum out of the ground remains challenging and
mine output from South Africa fell by 3 percent or 120,000
ounces in 2011, the report said.
This partly stemmed from a government drive to boost safety
in South Africa's mines, which are among the most dangerous in
the world.
The safety push has seen a surge of inspections and
temporary stoppages for violations, disrupting output and
provoking protests from the industry.
In April for the sector as a whole three miners were killed
on the job in South Africa, down from an average of close to 11
per month, so the government will feel vindicated and may
maintain the pressure.
The sector has also been shaken by labour militancy.
Impala Platinum (Implats), the world's second
largest producer of the precious metal, lost 120,000 ounces in
first-quarter production due to an illegal and often violent
6-week strike at its Rustenburg operation.
At the heart of this conflict was a turf war between rival
unions who may take their battles elsewhere and it is by no
means clear that the dust has settled at Rustenburg, which
accounts for 15 percent of global supply.
World No. 1 producer Anglo American Platinum (Amplats)
expects to produce between 2.5 million and 2.6 million
ounces of platinum in 2012 and Johnson Matthey said it should
benefit from a reopened shaft.
In Zimbabwe, home to the second-largest known reserves after
neighbouring South Africa, the report said platinum supplies
soared 21 percent to 340,000 ounces last year as Amplats' new
Unki mine came online.
Production has risen in Zimbabwe against the backdrop of a
difficult investment climate as the government forces foreign
miners to cede 51 percent stakes in their operations to local
black investors.