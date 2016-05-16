* Platinum seen at $1,010/oz this year, palladium at $610
* Platinum deficit set to grow to 667,000 oz this year
* Mine supply tipped to fall, automotive demand to rise
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, May 16 Platinum's slide to seven-year
lows in January marked the end of the 18-month bear cycle that
saw it nearly halve in value, Metals Focus said in a report on
Monday, as it forecast a shortfall in supply this year.
However, a weak start to the year and limited investor
demand will peg prices at $1,010 an ounce, it said. That
is well off January's low of $806.31 an ounce, but not far from
current levels and a touch lower than last year's average.
Platinum is likely to record a market shortfall of 667,000
ounces this year, it said in its Platinum and Palladium Focus
2016, against a surplus of a quarter of a million ounces last
year, as mine supply drops back and automotive demand bounces.
"We are cautiously optimistic regarding platinum and
palladium prices over the rest of this year," it said. "Our
forecasts for a rising gold price and hefty deficits for both
metals suggest that the risks are skewed to the upside."
"However, we cannot ignore the lack of interest that
investors continue to show towards both PGMs (platinum group
metals). This suggests that while prices should rise over the
next seven months, their upside is likely to be limited."
Demand from the autocatalyst segment, is seen rising 5
percent this year, driven by a recovery in European vehicle
sales. Jewellery buying is expected to be static, with further
weakness seen in China.
Physical investment, which surged last year on the back of
strong buying in Japan, is tipped to fall by a third this year.
On the supply side, platinum mine output is expected to fall
in major producers South Africa, Russia and Zimbabwe, leading to
a 5 percent drop.
Palladium prices are also expected to bottom out this
year after sliding nearly 30 percent in 2015. They are forecast
to average $610 an ounce, just above current levels but below
last year's average of $691 an ounce.
As with platinum, mine production is forecast to fall 5
percent, while autocatalyst demand is expected to be stronger.
Jewellery demand is tipped to slide by 12 percent.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)