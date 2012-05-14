* US platinum group metals investment up year-to-date
* Institutional investors dislike PGM's industrial uses
* US ETF holdings to end up in '12, uncertainty high-JM exec
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, May 14 Demand for U.S. platinum and
palladium investment products has held firm so far in 2012, but
the platinum group metals' heavy industrial uses and lingering
fears over economic slowdown could push them off institutional
investors' radar screens.
A steady recovery in global auto production have powered
both platinum and palladium, mostly consumed as auto catalytic
converters, to double-digit gains in 2009 and 2010, making PGMs
one of the few darlings in the commodity world. Last year's
dismal negative returns, however, have turned some momentum
traders away.
A hedge fund manager said platinum, whose industrial use
accounts for half of total demand, is not as attractive as gold
which is a pure precious metal play. Also, doubts remain whether
strong vehicle sales will last given the fragile state of the
U.S. and European economies.
"I would recommend either gold or silver, not platinum and
palladium because platinum and palladium have such important
industrial roles. So, if the economy is going down, they are
probably going down too," said Steven Mathews, portfolio manager
of pure commodities hedge fund Flintlock Capital in New York.
Metals held by ETF Securities' Physical Platinum Trust
have grown 9 percent year to date to almost 500,000
ounces on signs of strength in the global auto industry, while
the Physical Palladium Trust has notched a 40 percent
gain to over 800,000 ounces.
AUTO SECTOR, ECONOMY KEY TO U.S. ETF
U.S. auto sales rose over 2 percent in April as American
shoppers looked to replace their aging cars and trucks and the
broader U.S. economy showed signs of strength, while Chinese's
auto demand also posted impressive gains.
The "Big Three" U.S. automakers have done well this year.
Last week, N o. 2 Ford Motor Co said it would shorten its
"summer shutdown" in 13 North American plants to meet high
demand, while No. 3 Chrysler Group LLC said it would
forgo the normal two-week break typically used to adapt to the
new year's models.
Mathews, who had advised legendary hedge fund trader Paul
Tudor Jones on commodities trades for more than 10 years, said
that improvement in auto sales were misleading due to a
combination of pent-up demand, strong incentives and
warmer-than-usual U.S. weather.
"The (platinum) trend is down. And in the absence of
government intervention of some kind, it's going to remain that
way," Mathews said.
In fact, BarCap and BNP Paribas both cut their PGM forecasts
on Thursday, citing a host of factors including a net surplus in
platinum, disappointing European auto production and lagging
interest in U.S. PGM futures.
Year-to-date, platinum was up around 6 percent, even
though prices were 15 percent below its 2012 high reached in
early March, while palladium fell about 6.5 percent.
Holdings in both U.S. ETFs were also off their all-time
highs and their growth has appeared to slow compared to a brisk
start following their inception at the start of 2010.
Tim Murray, Johnson Matthey's North American manager, said
the funds have now matured somewhat after their launch in early
2010, and investment flows are now more reflective of
traditional investor behavior rather than a one-way street two
years ago.
"It's impossible to say where we'll be at year end, (but) it
will be likely up relative to the end of 2011," Murray told
Reuters in an interview ahead of Johnson Matthey's release of a
closely watched industry report.
Some platinum investors appear to have learned a lesson from
silver's sudden corrections in May and September last year,
partly driven by frantic selling from speculators who believed
silver's valuation was more attractive compared to gold's.
After 11 consecutive years of gains, gold was by far the
best performer outperforming other precious metals over that
period.
"If you want to trade gold, you have to trade gold instead
of looking for these laggards in the same space just because
they are called precious metals," said Jeffrey Sherman,
commodities portfolio manager of the $33 billion asset manager
DoubleLine Capital.