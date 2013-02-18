Fed's Powell looks to boost stress test transparency
June 1 Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said Thursday that the Fed will announce some changes to its bank stress tests when it announces the latest results on June 22.
LONDON Feb 18 Platts will take steps to reform some of its oil price assessing mechanisms, the agency said on Monday, following changes proposed by oil majors Shell and BP earlier this month.
"Platts today formally proposes an escalator mechanism for use in its price assessment process for Oseberg and Ecofisk crude oils," Platts said in a statement.
Shell earlier this month announced it would apply a quality premium for forward contracts of BFOE - cash forward deals in Brent , Forties Oseberg and Ekofisk crudes - for contracts from May onwards.
BP, also a big North Sea trader, supports the changes.
June 1 Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said Thursday that the Fed will announce some changes to its bank stress tests when it announces the latest results on June 22.
* SAYS BOARD ACKNOWLEDGED BINDING PURCHASE OFFER RECEIVED FROM ONE OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR PART OF REMAINING PROPERTIES OF TECLA - FONDO UFFICI FUND