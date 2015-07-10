SINGAPORE, July 10 Platts' editorial director Jonty Rushforth will be leaving the Asian headquarters in Singapore to take up a new role in London, industry sources said on Friday.

Rushforth has been editorial director of Platts' Asia and Middle East Oil markets since March 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He will leave the Singapore office in late August to become the head of global oil methodology based in London, the sources said.

The company was still in the process of filling his position in Singapore, the sources added. It was not clear who would replace Rushforth in the interim.

Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial, could not immediately be reached for comment on the matter. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)