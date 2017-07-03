FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Polish mobile operator Play launches $1.4 billion IPO
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 2 days ago

Polish mobile operator Play launches $1.4 billion IPO

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 3 (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) of Play Communications, the owner of Polish mobile phone operator Play, could be worth up to 5.2 billion zlotys ($1.40 billion), the company said in its IPO prospectus published on Monday.

The flotation will consist of up to 121,572,621 existing shares, including the over-allotment option. The company will not issue new shares.

The company said that the maximum price has been set at 44 zlotys per share for retail and institutional investors, but authorised employees will be entitled to buy the shares for up to 37.4 zlotys.

$1 = 3.7094 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.