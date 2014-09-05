BRIEF-Maxim Integrated says Q3 earnings per share $0.56 excluding items
* Maxim Integrated reports results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
Sept 5 Playmakers SA :
* Says Equimaxx LLC acquired 1.4 million shares, equivalent of 7.04 pct stake in Playmakers capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Maxim Integrated reports results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
NEW YORK, April 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Canada should open its doors to LGBT people from Chechnya where dozens of men have been reported to be imprisoned and tortured because they are believed to be gay, a Canadian advocacy group says.