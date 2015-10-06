(Adds details on Ava Trade and Plus500 deals)
Oct 6 Gaming technology company Playtech Plc
said it intended to challenge a Central Bank of Ireland
(CBI) decision opposing its $105-million acquisition of Ava
Trade.
Playtech, founded by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, said
CBI had reverted to company's Irish legal advisers and clarified
its position.
The company had said on Monday that it would try to discuss
certain issues raised by the bank, which it believed could be
addressed to CBI's satisfaction. Playtech, however, did not say
what the issues were.
Playtech, which counts Betfair Group Plc, William
Hill Plc and Paddy Power Plc as its licensees,
agreed to buy online derivatives broker Ava Trade in July to
strengthen its position in the forex trading market.
Isle of Man-based Playtech is still awaiting regulatory
approval for its acquisition of forex trading platform owner
Plus500 that it had agreed to buy for 460 million pounds in
June.
Both the AVA Trade and Plus500 deals had been expected to be
completed by the end of September.
Shares in Playtech were trading marginally lower at 804.5
pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)