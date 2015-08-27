Aug 27 Playtech Plc, an online gaming
and betting software provider founded by Israeli billionaire
Teddy Sagi, is looking for more acquisitions to add to the three
it has already made this year.
"We definitely intend to continue considering certain
additional M&A opportunities going forward, for both gaming and
online (contract-for-difference) trading," Chief Executive Mor
Weizer told Reuters.
The betting sector has seen a trend of consolidation this
year as companies try to combat higher tax bills and tighter
regulation in Britain and compete better in a market buoyed by
the increasing use of mobiles and tablets.
Playtech, which counts Betfair Group Plc, William
Hill Plc and Paddy Power Plc as its licensees,
earlier this year forayed into the forex trading market by
buying a majority stake in TradeFx.
The company strengthened its hand by then snapping up
Plus500 Ltd and Ava Trade.
