Oct 29 Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said it was confident about achieving strong growth in the rest of 2015 after a good start to the fourth quarter.

Playtech said it expected regulatory approval for its acquisition of forex trading platform provider Plus500 by the end of November.

The company also said that it was formally challenging a Central Bank of Ireland decision opposing its $105-million acquisition of online derivatives broker Ava Trade.

Playtech, which provides software for sports betting and online casino and poker games, said on Thursday that average daily revenue in its gaming division for the first 27 days of the fourth quarter was 14 percent higher than the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)