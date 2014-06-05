BRIEF-Zhejiang Huace Film & TV signs strategic agreement to set up industry fund
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement to set up an industry fund of size 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) with partner
June 5 Playtech Plc :
* Playtech announces bingo agreement with Trinity Mirror Group
* Launch will focus initially on daily mirror and daily record brands, with their existing software being replaced with virtue fusion's market-leading bingo network product supported by Playtech's full casino suite
* Says 2016 net profit up 12.9 percent y/y at 602.2 million yuan ($87.47 million)