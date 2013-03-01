PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 1
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 1 Playtech Ltd : * William Hill PLC will exercise its call option to acquire playtech's 29%
stake in William Hill online * Playtech's stake will be acquired for approximately £424 million * Will be entitled to a proportionate share of William Hill online FY 2013
profits until completion * William Hill must complete the acquisition by the end of April 2013 * Delivered a cash return to Playtech greater than 3.5 times its original
investment
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 31 U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled criminal insider trading charges against a San Francisco-area man they said conducted illegal trades in Ross Stores Inc in a scheme that generated more than $8.2 million profit from 2009 to 2012.