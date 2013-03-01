March 1 Playtech Ltd : * William Hill PLC will exercise its call option to acquire playtech's 29%

stake in William Hill online * Playtech's stake will be acquired for approximately £424 million * Will be entitled to a proportionate share of William Hill online FY 2013

profits until completion * William Hill must complete the acquisition by the end of April 2013 * Delivered a cash return to Playtech greater than 3.5 times its original

investment