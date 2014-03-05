BRIEF-ESA to issue 5th series convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
* Says it will issue 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations
March 5 Playtech PLC : * To increase the size of the placing to 45.0 million shares * Following the placing, brickington retains a beneficial interest in 98,645,782 ordinary shares, representing 33.6 per cent. * Mor weizer, CEO and ron hoffman, CFO, have acquired 36,000 ordinary shares and 10,000 ordinary shares in the enlarged placing. * Brickington to not make further disposals of ordinary shares for at least 12 months without consent canaccord genuity, shore capital and UBS * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Says it will issue 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says 503 million won worth of its second series registered convertible bonds have been converted into 50,300 shares of the company at 10,000 won/share, as of April 28