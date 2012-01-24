* Very comfortable with 2011 expectations
* Total Q4 revenue up 89 pct year-on-year
* Encouraged by moves to open U.S. market
LONDON, Jan 24 Playtech, the
world's biggest provider of online gaming software, said it saw
increasing opportunities as gambling laws are relaxed across the
world and was confident of meeting full year expectations
following a surge in revenues.
The Estonia-based firm, which operates a joint venture with
Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill, said total
revenue increased by 89 percent year-on-year in the fourth
quarter to 69.6 million euros ($90.8 million).
"The board is very comfortable with market expectations for
the year ended Dec. 31 2011 and looks forward to 2012 with
confidence," Chief Executive Mor Weizer said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Market expectations for Playtech's full-year earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) currently
range between 105.4 million euros and 120.6 million euros with
the average at 116.7 million according to a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll of 7 analysts.
The company, in which billionaire Israeli founder Teddy Sagi
holds a 46.6 percent stake, said the opening up of online
gambling markets would present opportunities for global
expansion.
"Playtech is well positioned to take advantage of market
opportunities wherever as and when they appear," Weizer said.
Playtech raised 100 million pounds through a share placing
last November to finance acquisition opportunities.
The industry is preparing itself for the possible
legalisation of some forms of online gambling this year.
The United States Justice Department said in December that
only online betting on sporting contests is unlawful, clearing
the way for other types of Internet gambling such poker and
casino games to be legalised.
Playtech has already positioned itself for the U.S. market
re-opening, signing a deal to provide software to the California
Online Poker Association (COPA) last year.
"The U.S. Department of Justice's pre-Christmas guidance has
provided further encouragement for those looking to achieve
regulation in the U.S. Playtech is preparing itself for each and
every market," Weizer said.