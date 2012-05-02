LONDON May 2 Gaming software group Playtech
said first quarter revenues doubled, helped by strong
growth at its casino business, and that plans to shift its
listing to London's main market were progressing well.
However, the group added that it was dropping plans to buy
some social social gaming assets owned by founder and Israeli
billionaire Teddy Sagi, and would instead enter software license
agreements.
Its plans for a deal with its top shareholder - Sagi still
owns 48 percent of the company - were announced in April.
It said the complexity around the process and its move to
the main market had influenced its decision.
Playtech, one of the biggest companies listed on the junior
AIM market, said a move to a premium listing was progressing
well and that a prospectus would be published a soon as
possible.
Playtech's revenues grew in all areas compared to a year ago
expect for its poker division. Total revenues came in at 75.1
million euros ($99.32 million), up from 36.7 million euros a
year ago.