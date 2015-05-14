(Corrects May 13 story to say Playtech is in talks to buy
AvaTrade, removes reference to option, adds detail on ownership
of Camden Market)
By Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly
LONDON May 13 Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi's
Playtech, a provider of online gaming and
sports-betting software, is in talks to buy currency trading
platform AvaTrade, a source with knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
Last month, UK-based Playtech sealed the purchase of another
online trader, markets.com, the latest in a series of
acquisitions made by Sagi.
Sagi, who has an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion
according to Forbes, is also the majority shareholder in Market
Tech -- the owner of much of Camden Market, which in
terms of visitors ranks as London's second biggest tourist
attraction after Buckingham Palace.
Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist reported on Monday
that Sagi was in advanced talks to buy AvaTrade for $100
million. It said AvaTrade had an operating profit of $20 million
in 2014.
AvaTrade Chief Executive Officer Dáire Ferguson declined to
comment. Sagi could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Editing by Keith Weir, Alexander Smith and David Evans)