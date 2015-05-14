(Corrects May 13 story to say Playtech is in talks to buy
AvaTrade, removes reference to option)
By Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly
LONDON May 13 Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi's
Playtech, a provider of online gaming and
sports-betting software, is in talks to buy currency trading
platform AvaTrade, a source with knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
Last month, UK-based Playtech sealed the purchase of another
online trader, markets.com, the latest in a series of
acquisitions made by Sagi.
Israeli website financemagnates.com also reported on Tuesday
that Sagi had been in Cyprus several times for talks to buy
another privately-owned retail broker, IronFX.
Sagi could not immediately be reached for comment and
Playtech declined to comment.
The moves come at a time of flux in a sector that has become
a large chunk of the $5-trillion-a-day global market in foreign
exchange.
Millions in losses from the sudden removal of a long-held
ceiling on the Swiss franc in January have spurred on a merger
and acquisition boom that many major players in the market in
online currency trading had long predicted.
ETX Capital snapped up the client list of Alpari UK after
its collapse in January while one of the sector leaders, Gain
Capital, completed the purchase of British
spread-betting firm City Index in March.
Others, like Denmark's Saxo Bank and FXCM have had
to seek fresh capital backing and hence may struggle to invest
as aggressively as they would have done over the next handful of
years.
Sagi, who has an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion
according to Forbes, is also the majority shareholder in Market
Tech -- the owner of much of Camden Market, which in
terms of visitors ranks as London's second biggest tourist
attraction after Buckingham Palace.
Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist had reported on Monday
that Sagi was in advanced talks to buy AvaTrade for $100
million. It said AvaTrade had an operating profit of $20 million
in 2014.
AvaTrade Chief Executive Officer Dáire Ferguson also
declined to comment.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich, Alexander Smith and David Evans)