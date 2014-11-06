Nov 6 Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said it expected to meet full-year market earnings expectations regardless of potential changes to online gambling regulations in Malaysia.

Playtech made the statement after its shares fell as much 9.64 percent on Thursday, as the Malaysian parliament debated whether to regulate or ban online gambling.

"Malaysia represents a very small percentage of income," Playtech spokesman David Rydell told Reuters, adding that the company, based on the Isle of Man, expected to meet a 195 million euro ($242 million) full-year EBITDA figure forecast by analysts. (1 US dollar = 0.8056 euro) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)