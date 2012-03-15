* Adjusted EBITDA rises 22 pct to 125.5 million euros
LONDON, March 15 - Playtech, the world's
biggest provider of online gaming software, reported a 22
percent jump in earnings and said 2012 had started well
following a series of acquisitions that have bolstered its
presence in a booming internet gambling industry.
The Estonia-based company, which operates a joint venture
with Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill, reported
adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for 2011 of 125.5 million euros ($163.48
million)compared to 103.1 million euros in 2010.
The consensus estimate for EBITDA was 111.6 million euros,
according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 10 analysts.
"Playtech has continued to focus on regulated markets with
organic development and targeted acquisitions that will ensure
it can take best advantage of the opportunities created by the
structural changes underway across the worldwide gaming
industry," Chairman Roger Withers said in a statement on
Thursday.
"In view of the company's board changes and progress in the
last year, Playtech looks forward to an exciting year ahead with
potential new joint venture partnerships, new licensee prospects
and a commitment to joining the Main Market."
The company said the year had started well, with
like-for-like growth in daily average revenues for the first
nine weeks of 2012 up over 23 percent compared to the same
period last year.
Playtech said technology acquisitions since January 2011 -
Intelligent Gaming, Mobenga, Ash Gaming, Geneity and PTTS - were
performing well. The firm raised 100 million pounds through a
share placing announced in November to fund new acquisitions.
Total revenue for 2011 increased 46 percent to 207.5 million
euros, compared to 142.3 million euros in 2010. The company
ended the year with 137.3 million euros cash following its
fundraising towards the end of the year.
Playtech is proposing a combined interim and final dividend
of 16.5 cents per share.
Playtech said in January that it saw opportunities to expand
globally as gambling laws relax worldwide.
The company said it was in talks with possible U.S. partners
after the Justice Department said that only online betting on
sporting contests was unlawful, making a re-opening of the
country's online gambling market possible.
The firm recently announced joint ventures with German
gaming machine business Merkur and South African gaming and
hospitality business Peermont.