LONDON Aug 30 Playtech Ltd : * H1 adjusted EBITDA up 64 percent to EUR 91.2 million (h1/2011: EUR 55.8

million) * H1 ad net profit up 67 percent to EUR 84.5 million, with reported post tax

profits of EUR 26.2 million (h1/2011: EUR 37.9 million) * Playtech has made a strong start to Q3, a traditionally quieter period. * Interim dividend of 7.8 EUR cents per share (h1/2011: nil) * Daily average revenues are up over 25 percent versus the comparable period