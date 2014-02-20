Subway says it shut hundreds of U.S. restaurants last year
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
Feb 20 Playtech PLC : * Playtech ltd FY revenue up 16 percent to EUR 367.2 million (2012:
EUR 317.5 million) * Playtech ltd adjusted basic EPS excluding share of profit from
william hill online, up by 25% to 50.7 EUR cents per share * Playtech ltd daily average revenues for the first seven weeks of
2014 up over 15% on Q1 2013 * Playtech ltd adjusted EBITDA* excluding share of profit from william
hill online, up 17 percent to EUR 159.4 million * Playtech ltd announce the payment of a substantial special dividend
totalling £100 million * Source text
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: