BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
June 26 Plaza Centers :
* Amended Dutch restructuring plan filed with dutch court on 27 may 2014 approved with 92 pct of creditors voting in favour of plan
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018.